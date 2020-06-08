North America Bullet Proof Glass Market Current Trends And Future Aspect Analysis 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Bullet Proof Glass Market

Increasing defence budgets by the North America countries, owing to which bulletproof glasses are being installed in the military vehicles and buildings is driving the growth of market. Bulletproof glasses are completely different from the conventional glasses. The stone-chip and scratch resistance and the anti-laser protection properties possessed by bulletproof glasses are expected to create opportunities for the market to grow in the military bases. For instance, China ranked second in terms of Defence Budget, having share of 14.0% in the world.

Bullet proof glasses offer various benefits over conventional glass such as high ballistic strength, UV protection and others. Increased need for bulletproof glasses for bureaucrats and governmental leaders is augmenting the market growth.

Bullet proof glass market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 16.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 19,792.79 million by 2027. Growing demand of luxury cars and increasing need for bullet proof glasses in political rallies and events are the factors driving the market growth.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

North America bulletproof glass market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in automotive industry with bulletproof glass sales, components sales, impact of technological development in bullet proof glass market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the electric vehicle market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Bulletproof Glass Market Country Level Analysis

North America bulletproof glass market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by type, security level, car make and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the bulletproof glass market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

U.S, dominates the China bulletproof glass market due to strong manufacturing base as well as export of components required for bullet proof glasses, while the China is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increased consumption by the growing army forces. For instance, Wingate Partners, the U.S. based investment firm acquired Binswanger Glass, the U.S. based leading producers of glass solutions. With this acquisition, the investments by Wingate Partners will help Binswanger Glass to grow in the existing as well as in the new market.

Competitive Landscape and Bulletproof Glass Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Saint-Gobain, PPG Industries, Inc., AGC Inc., Schott AG, Taiwan Glass IND. CORP., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Armortex, Total Security Solutions (TSS), Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Binswanger Glass, Protective Structures, Centigon Security Group (A subsidiary of Carat Duchatelet Holdings), Armassglass, Stec Armour Glass (M) SDN BHD and many others.

Competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In February 2017, Saint-Gobain launched their first line of bullet proof glass at their Sriperumbudur facility, located at Tamil Nadu, India. The company has invested USD 0.426 million for this new innovation. With this move, the company will be able to fulfil the growing need of bullet proof glass from the automotive industry.

Partnership, expansion and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for electric vehicles through expanded model range.

North America Bullet Proof Glass Market Scope and Market Size

North America bullet proof glass market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of type, security level, car make and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acrylic, traditional laminated glass, polycarbonate, Glass-clad polycarbonate, ballistic insulated glass and others. Acrylic segment had accounted for the maximum share as they are most common raw material used in the manufacturing of any type of glass and also they are easily available.

On the basis of security level, the market is segmented into security level and standard security level. The security level accounted for the largest market share as the consumption of bullet proof glasses are high in China. They are majorly sold to the commercial as well as the residential building officials, as it follows all the ballistic bullet proof standards. In 2019, Total Security Solutions has increased the manufacturing capabilities of their Michigan facility located in the U.S. With this expansion, the company is expected to double the production of various solutions, thus helping to meet the requirements of customers across the globe.

On the basis of car make, the market is segmented into luxury, SUV, sedan, truck, minivan, convertible, coupe, hatchback and others. Luxury cars are dominating the market as major customers prefer to charge their vehicle at home when it is an ideal model available in every country and region with bulletproof glasses. For instance, In September, Taxas Armoring Corporation has announced an expansion in company while introducing luxury lightweight armoured passenger vehicles in Honduras, Central America. With this expansion, the company has manufactured various products in the country in a 40,000 square foot facility and will also provide complete services to their clients from production of parts to installation and replacement.

