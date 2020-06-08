Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Market Research By Key Players, Type And Application, Future Growth To 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Market

Middle East & Africa region is dominating because the availability of oil wells and mines in the countries is very high and the increasing awareness regarding the durability of pipelines upon the usage of pipe insulation. Most of the other regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America are importing their oils from Middle East region and for safe transportation of oil without any atmospheric barrier boost the market growth of insulated pipelines.

Pipe insulation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach Euro 84,097.41 thousand by 2027. Growing investment in oil and gas industries is boosting the market growth.

Growth in the Pipe Insulation Industry

Middle East& Africa pipe insulation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for pipe insulation market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in pipe insulation regulatory scenarios and their impact on the pipe insulation market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Pipe Insulation Market Country Level Analysis

Middle East & Africa market is analysed and market size information is provided by country product type, material type, temperature and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pipe insulation market report are U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa in Middle East& Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Pipe Insulation Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Kingspan Group, Saint-Gobain, Covestro AG., Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, DOW, Huntsman International LLC, Owens Corning, armacell, Johns Manville, Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG, All American Insulation Services, Inc., L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A ,3M, NMC sa , Rockwool International A/S, Röchling , DUNMORE., Synavax , Great Lakes Textiles, Gilsulate International, INC, Commercial Thermal Solutions, Inc. PolarClad Tank Insulation, Gulf Cool Therm Factory LTD, Mayes Coatings & Insulation, Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Middle East& Africa Pipe Insulation Market Scope and Market Size

Middle East & Africa pipe insulation market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, temperature and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into thin films, foils, wraps, rigid insulated products, stone wool insulation covers, coating material and others. Rigid insulated products are dominating in U.A.E. as they are light weight and easily available products that is having high efficiency as compared to other products.

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into rockwool, fiberglass, polyurethane, polystyrene, polyolefin, polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyvinyl chloride, urea formaldehyde, phenolic foam, elastomeric foam and others. Polyurethane is dominating in U.A.E. as because of their cheaper price as compared to other materials and also it has high tensile strength which limits the deposition of moisture on the surface of pipe.

On the basis of temperature, the market is segmented into hot insulation and cold insulation. Cold insulation is dominates in UAE as due to hot climatic conditions, the heat loss is very high in the region, cold insulation prevent the high heat loss within the surface of pipe.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into building and construction, electronics, chemical industry, energy & power, oil and gas, automotive, transportation, food and beverage and others. Oil and gas is dominating in UAE as in UAE the availability of oil mines and well is very high and the importing of oil from one country to another required a wide insulated pipe lines which boost the market growth in the region.

