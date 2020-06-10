Video Wall Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027 | Barco, Daktronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Video Wall market to Video Wall sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Video Wall market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

A video wall is the special multi-monitor setup that consists of high-brightness screens, it used to display various images, videos, and other content. An increasing trend of digital advertising is the key factor driving the growth of the video wall market. Technological advancement such as rapid shifting from the traditional media to digital media is also propelling the growth of the video wall market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Barco, Daktronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, NEC Display Solutions, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation

The rising use of video walls in the stores to attract more customers and video walls also used to keep the crowd informed on airports, railway stations, seaports which boosting the growth of the video wall market. However, a high setup cost of video wall is the key hindering factor for the growth of the video wall market. Moreover, a wide range of applications of video walls for indoor and outdoor advertisement, billboard advertisement, menu board advertisement is expected to boom the growth of the video wall market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Video Wall industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global video wall market is segmented on the basis product and service, application, end-user. On the basis of product and service the market is segmented as video wall displays, installation. On the basis of application the market is segmented as indoor advertisement, outdoor advertisement, menu board advertisement, billboard advertisement. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as retail, corporate, government, hospitality and transportation, entertainment, healthcare, education, retail banking, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Video Wall market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Video Wall market in these regions.

