Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2026

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market By Type (Cold Chain, Non Cold Chain), Service (Logistics, Procedures), Application (Chemical Pharma, Bio-Pharma, Specialized Pharma), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global pharmaceutical logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical logistics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmaceutical logistics market are Agility; Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services; Continental Cargo OÜ; CEVA Logistics; Schenker AG; Deutsche Post AG; FedEx; Kerry Logistics Network Limited; LifeConEx; Genco Shipping & Trading; AGRO Merchants Group; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; DSV; VersaCold Logistics Services; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; KUEHNE + NAGEL; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; Stellar; SF Express; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

All the data of this market report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export and consumption. To meet the strategic as well as specific needs of the organization or business, a comprehensive market research document such as this Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report, has to be in place. Geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the Healthcare industry.

Global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 98.19 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for more effective and efficient logistics service amid a rise in consumption of pharmaceutical products.

Market Drivers

Increasing sales and consumption of pharmaceutical products which has been caused by an increased prevalence of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Need for decreasing the overall cost of logistics service by adopting a unified distribution service; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Enhanced verification and safety of services as it prevent counterfeit drugs being distributed through the supply chain; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Increased demand for specialized value-added services such as temperature-controlled, cold chain storage; this factor is expected to add on to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of a coordinated and interlinked logistics services with complete anonymity in the supply chain of pharmaceuticals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of complying with strict regulations that are varied according to the different regions of the world; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical logistics is a specialized branch of logistics services wherein service providers are focused on providing transporting, storage, proper handling and delivering the pharmaceutical products from the manufacturing location to the desired location. Pharmaceutical logistics require the services to be designated as per the regulations of products provided by the authorities.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Type

Cold Chain

Non Cold Chain

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Service

Logistics

Procedures

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Application

Chemical Pharma

Bio-Pharma

Specialized Pharma

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

