Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026 – Access Irrigation, Antelco

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is accounted for $2.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Increasing concerns of water scarcity and growing demand for better yield & quality of crops, availability of equipment for spraying fertilizers & chemicals using sprinklers, reduction in labor costs and ease of operation are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high instalment costs coupled with lack of social awareness and concerns to save natural resources are restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market include:

Access Irrigation, Antelco Pty. Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., EPC Industries Limited, Ewing Irrigation Products Inc., Hunter Industries Inc., Irritec S.P.A. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Life Irrigation Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited, Olson Irrigation Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Rain Bird Corporation , Rivulis Irrigation Ltd and Toro Company Valmont Industries Inc.

Get sample copy of “Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market” at: https://bit.ly/2xX8rXP

Sprinkler Irrigation is a method of applying irrigation water which is similar to rainfall. Water is distributed through a system of pipes usually by pumping. It is then sprayed into the air and irrigated entire soil surface through spray heads so that it breaks up into small water drops which fall to the ground. Sprinklers provide efficient coverage for small to large areas and are suitable for use on all types of properties. It is also adaptable to nearly all irrigable soils since sprinklers are available in a wide range of discharge capacity. All the products are made out of high strength & chemical resistance engineering plastics to achieve functional satisfaction and to maintain cost economics.

Types Covered in this Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market are:

Perforated Pipe System

Rotating Head System

Solid Set

Other Types

Applications Covered in this Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market are:

Agricultural

Lawns

Non-Residential

Public Parks

Residential

Sports Grounds

Other Applications

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/3eKF5wt

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size

2.2 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/3cEiuzG

In the end, Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com