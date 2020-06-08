Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Company Profiles, Trends, Demands, Geography, Segments and Forecasts to 2026

The global Retinal Surgery Devices Market is predicted to reach US$ 3.27 Billion by 2026. The retinal surgery devices segment such as vitrectomy packs, retinal laser equipment, vitrectomy machines, surgical instruments, Tamponades and others are used for the treatment of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane, macular hole and others. The global Retinal Surgery Devices Market is mainly driven by rise in the geriatric population globally coupled with the growing number of eye disorder, increase in diabetic patient pool, consistent efforts by healthcare organizations, low treatment adherence and compliance to conventional therapeutics and a high demand for retinal surgery devices compatible with minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the technological advancements will further help the market to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the high cost of retinal eye surgery devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are major restraints that restricts the growth of the market.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment

Among the devices segment, vitrectomy packs accounts for largest share of the global retinal surgery devices market.

Vitrectomy machines segment captured second highest share of the global retinal surgery devices market in 2019, being followed by Retinal lasers device.

The global retinal surgery instruments segment is anticipated to capture over 16% share of the market by 2026.

The global retinal laser probes market is likely to reach nearly US$ 150 Million by 2026.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3309270

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application

The diabetic retinopathy application segment dominates the retinal surgery devices market.

The retinal detachment application segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Epiretinal Membrane captured nearly 11% share of the retinal surgery devices market in 2019.

Macular Hole captured least share of the retinal surgery devices market.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Region

North America captures largest share of the retinal surgery devices market, followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in retinal surgery devices market during the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa are competing closely to grab maximum share of the retinal surgery devices market.

“Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Devices Segment, Application, Geography, Region and Company Profile) – Forecast to 2026” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth Retinal Surgery Market.

This 188 Page report with 66 Figures and 7 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2011 – 2026)

Global Number of Persons Affected by Retinal Diseases (2015 – 2026)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment (2011 – 2026)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application (2012 – 2026)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Region (2013 – 2026)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Company Profiles

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Get 20% Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3309270

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment

Vitrectomy Packs

Retinal Lasers

Vitrectomy Machines

Instruments

Temponades

Retinal Laser Probes

Cryosurgery Devices

Hemostasis

Light Pipes

Light Source & Others

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Detachment

Epiretinal Membrane

Macular Hole

Others

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of The World

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Company Profiles

Alcon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Iridex Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers

Escalon Medical

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Lumenis

Optos, plc

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Order a Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3309270

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non–printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Impact of COVID–19 on Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2011 – 2026) Global Number of Persons Affected by Retinal Diseases (2015 – 2026) Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share & Forecast Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment (2011 – 2026) Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application (2012 – 2026) Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Region (2013 – 2026) Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Company Profiles Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Market Drivers

List of Tables:

Table 5–1: By Segment – Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share (Percent), 2011 – 2019

Table 5–2: By Segment – Forecast for Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share (Percent), 2020 – 2026

Table 5–3: By Application – Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share (Percent), 2012 – 2019

Table 5–4: By Application – Forecast for Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share (Percent), 2020 – 2026

Table 5–5: By Region – Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share (Percent), 2013 – 2019

Table 5–6: By Region – Forecast for Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share (Percent), 2020 – 2026

Table 9–1: Bausch Health Companies Inc (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.) – Major Acquisitions