Factory Automation Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017-2025 – ABB, Mitsubishi

Factory Automation market size is expected to reach $368,372.4 million in 2025, from $190,882.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025. Factory automation optimizes the industrial and manufacturing process by ensuring high-quality, consistent products and minimizing human intervention.

Major Key Players of the Factory Automation Market are:

ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Factory automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA

The increasing demand for mass production in manufacturing industries is a major driving factor of the factory automation market, because factory automation ensures qualitative, reliable, and consistent results at a lower production cost. As factory automation reduces human intervention, it minimizes qualitative errors and labor cost. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and enabling technologies has supplemented the growth of the factory automation market. Moreover, increasing demand for automation in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers in this region during the forecast period. However, limited availability of professionals and high investment associated with the implementation and maintenance of factory automation systems could hinder the market growth.

The global factory automation market is segmented on the basis of control and safety system, component, industry vertical, and region. The control and safety segment is classified into the distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), and human machine interface (HMI). Of these, the SCADA segment dominated the market by contributing the highest share in the global market. The projection is that SCADA will continue its leading position throughout the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the factory automation market is categorized into automotive manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas processing, mining, and others. In 2017, the automotive manufacturing segment dominated the factory automation market because of increased expansion and investment in the automotive sector.

Major Types of Factory Automation Market covered are:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Major Applications of Factory Automation Market covered are:

Automotive Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas Processing

Mining, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Factory Automation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Factory Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Factory Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Factory Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Factory Automation industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

