Smart Hospitals Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2017-2025 – Enlitic, General Vision, Intel, IBM

Smart hospitals market was valued at $16,925 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $58,777 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Hospitals that rely on automated and optimized processes that are built on information and communication technologies (ICT) environment of interconnected assets such as Internet of Things are known as smart hospitals. This further aids in improving the existing patient care procedures and introduce new capabilities in hospitals.

Major Key Players of the Smart Hospitals Market are:

Alphabet(Google Inc.), Enlitic, General Vision, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft , Nvidia Corporation, Next IT Corp., Welltok Inc., GE healthcare

The continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the rise in need for cost effective solutions in hospitals are the major factors supplementing the market growth. However, the high cost of these devices and lack of healthcare professionals to operate the devices is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the rise in investments in healthcare sector in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Major Applications of Smart Hospitals Market covered are:

Remote Medicine Management Medical Assistance

Medical Connected Imaging

Electronic Health Record

Clinical Workflow, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Hospitals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Hospitals market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Hospitals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Hospitals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Hospitals Market Size

2.2 Smart Hospitals Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Hospitals Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Hospitals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Hospitals Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Hospitals Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Hospitals Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Hospitals Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Hospitals Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Hospitals Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Hospitals industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

