Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR during 2020-2027 | Broadcom, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market report is an in-depth study on the Electronics and Semiconductor industry while also explaining what Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

The non-volatile memory express is a device interface specification that permits the solid-state drive (SSD) to develop a high-speed peripheral component efficiently interconnects express (PCIe) bus with the help of a computer. Moreover, the growing adoption is anticipated for the NVMe interface as next-generation data-intensive workloads, which are employing low latency NVMe flash-based storage to meet the growing demand of non-volatile memory express market.

The exponential growth in data generation, as well as changing demand for data storage and processing infrastructure, are driving the growth of the non-volatile memory express market. However, the performance problems associated with storage software may restrain the growth of the non-volatile memory express market. Furthermore, the mounting adoption of NVMe for big data, IoT, artificial intelligence, and blockchain is anticipated to create market opportunities for the non-volatile memory express market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market: Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, IBM Corporation, “Intel Corporation, “, Marvell Technology Group, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation

The “Global Non-Volatile Memory Express Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the non-volatile memory express market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of non-volatile memory express market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, communication standard, end-user, application, and geography. The global non-volatile memory express market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-volatile memory express market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the non-volatile memory express market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global non-volatile memory express market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The non-volatile memory express market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

