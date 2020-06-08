Antimicrobial Textile Market Report 2020: Global Methodology, Research Findings, Size And Forecast To 2027

The antimicrobial textile market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to increased demand from the healthcare industry and increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene. However, Low or limited efficiency of active agents is expected to limit the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. On the other hand, research and technological advancement for the development of antimicrobial textile is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Antimicrobial Textile market globally. This report on ‘Antimicrobial Textile market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Antimicrobial Textile industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Antimicrobial fabrics or textiles are fiber-based substrates that are treated with antimicrobial agents at the surface or are incorporated into the fibers. The addition of an antimicrobial agent helps in killing or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. Antimicrobial textiles offer benefits such as, increased lifespan, odor prevention, clean for a longer time, and is environment-friendly. Microbial agents avoid the bacteria from attaching onto the surface of the fabric, hence are effective against the spread of diseases.

Major vendors covered in this report: Herculite, LifeThreads LLC, MediTEX Technology, Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Inc., Sinterama S.p.A., smartfiber AG, Surgicotfab Textile Private Limited, Trevira GmbH, UNITIKA LTD.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Antimicrobial Textile market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Antimicrobial Textile market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The global antimicrobial textile market is segmented on the basis of active agent, fabric, finishing techniques, and application. Based on active agent, the market is segmented as bio-based agents, metal and metallic salts and synthetic organic compounds. On the basis of fabric, the market is classified as, cotton, polyamide, polyester, and other fabrics. Based on finishing technique, the market is categorized as, exhaust, foam finishing method, pad-dry-cure, and spraying. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, apparel, commercial textiles, home textiles, medical textiles, and other applications.

Antimicrobial Textile Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

