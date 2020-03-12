The latest research report on the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market published by Verified Market Research provides a profound awareness of the various market dynamics such as Trends, drivers, challenges and opportunities. The report explains in more detail the micro – and macroeconomic elements that are expected to influence the growth of the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market over the forecast period (2020-2026).

The Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2026.

This study highlights the key indicators of market growth that accompany a comprehensive analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five-Force Analysis. This data can enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry, which is Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software.

The report also highlights the opportunities and future scope of the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market on a global and regional level. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis in which the Service is evaluated based on Market Size, Growth Rate and general bioinformatics software industry share.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Visume

Jobvite

Jobscan

JobAdder

ADP

Zoho

Lever

Paylocity

Ultimate Software

SmartRecruiters

BambooHR

ICIMS

ClearCompany

Kronos

Newton

Workday

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Oracle

IBM (Kenexa)

COMPAS Technology

TalentReef

Conrep

Cornerstone OnDemand

Advanced Personnel Systems

Greenhouse Software

ApplicantPro