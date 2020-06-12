Herbal Supplements Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

Global Herbal Supplements Market: Overview

Awareness regarding the many benefits of a number of herbs is catching up on with people across the world. This is leading even major players in the market to step-up production and pay special focus to product development and improvement. This is leading the global herbal supplements market on a notable growth curve over the period – 2018 to 2028. This would not only lead to new avenues of growth but also to a decent increase in market worth over the stated period, notes Transparency Market Research.

Global Herbal Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape.

Transparency Market Research notes that the vendor landscape of global herbal supplements market is fragmented due to presence of a large number of players – big and small. This is also the reason that the market witnesses a decent level of competition.

Prominent companies that work in the global herbal supplements market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.), Blackmores (Australia), and Nutraceutical International Corporation (U.S.). Other major players in the market are NBTY, Inc.(U.S.), Arizona Natural Products (U.S.), Ricola (Switzerland), NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Bio-Botanica Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Some of the most commonly used strategies in the market are entering into alliances, coming up with new and more efficient products, bringing innovation to fore, and so on. Technology and marketing strategies are also important determinants of growth.

Global Herbal Supplements Market: Key trends and driver

Growth in the market for herbal supplements is set to be an outcome of various factors – trends and drivers – such as increase in number of vegans, growing awareness regarding use of certain herbs, technological advancement and so on. A synopsis of the same is provided below:

Veganism is a massive trend, gaining prominence swiftly. One of the most interesting facts about the raging trend is that it is catching on even in meat eating countries. It is a result of awareness regarding cruelty to animals, moral ethics, and of the price the environment bears of keeping animals for the meat and dairy industry. This is set to drive the market forward.

Benefits of plants and herbs are being realized by people across the world and they are thus opting for such products in a big way. Besides, improvement in technology is leading to easier extraction and creation of better forms of such supplements.

Global Herbal Supplements Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC) is set to dominate the market over the forecast period. One of the most notable factors leading to growth in the region is use of traditional medicine in the region and extensive use of herbal ingredients for the same. China and India are two countries that make use of traditional herbs for treatments and availing benefits that accrue from use of such herbs in a big way. Presence of a large number of old people in the region is also contributing positively to growth in the region over the forecast period. It is significant to note here that Europe will also witness study growth rate over the stated period owing to rapid adoption of natural products, particularly plant-based, owing to increase in number of vegans. Besides, people in the region have a high disposable income and this makes them ready to pay extra for premium products.

Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Moringa Echinacea Flaxseeds Turmeric Ginger Ginseng

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Tablets Capsules Liquid Powder and granules Soft gels Others

Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Pregnant women Adult Pediatric Geriatric



