COVID-19 Impact on Telecom Services Market Report- Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025 | SK Telecom, Korea Telecom

Top Companies mentioned

SK Telecom

Korea Telecom

Etisalat

China Telecom

AT&T

Saudi Telecom

SingTel

Ooredoo

Orange

Deutsche Telekom

and more…

The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the telecom services sector.

Key Highlights of this Report-

– National telecom operators have had to juggle several roles to provide support to governments and customers during the COVID-19 crisis. They have been giving subscribers extra data and speed boosts to make the stay-at-home experience more bearable.

– They have also been expected to provide extra capacity, set up emergency teams to maintain network quality for critical use cases, and provide insight into peoples movements in COVID-19-affected areas.

– COVID-19 is turning operators into multi-utilities, providing a service (internet connectivity) that is now as important to the public as electricity, gas, water, or sewage, whilst simultaneously serving national security interests.

– The challenge for operators is to balance this new role against their current go-to-market and competitive profiles in the age of COVID-19, and beyond.

Scope of this Report-

– This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global telecom services sector.

– It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

– It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies ability to cope with extreme shocks.

– COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

– This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the telecom services sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Table of Contents in this Report-

COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Telecom Services

Telecom Services Sector Scorecard

Thematic Briefing

Appendix: Our Thematic Research Methodology