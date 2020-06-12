Womens Lingerie Market 2020: Key Players Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc.

Womens Lingerie Market provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares. The report analyzes the present market size, current market trends, key segments and future forecasts of the global Womens Lingerie market. The market shares of segments (players, type, application and regions) are prepared to give an opportunistic roadmap to the readers of the Womens Lingerie Global market. The report also contains the study of drivers, restraints, and trends that influence the current scenario of the Womens Lingerie Industry and its impact on the global market over the forecast period 2020– 2027.

The global women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 35,169.4 million in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 78,662.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Womens Lingerie Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands, Chnatelle Group, Hanky Panky and many more.

The word lingerie is a term taken directly from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today’s day is driving the women’s lingerie market globally.

Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century. The word ‘lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable. The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market. On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends. Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items. As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women’s lingerie market.

The companies provide a wide range of women’s lingerie and intimate wear products. These market players focus on providing fancy and trendy women’s lingerie products with various grades and superior properties. The companies have realized the immense potential pertaining to women’s lingerie products and were highly involved in market initiatives, new product development, investment scenario and other strategies. For instance, in February 2020, HanesBrands has added its successful DreamWire bra innovation into its third brand with the launch of Bali.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Womens Lingerie market growth rate of Womens Lingerie market in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Womens Lingerie market forecast?

Who are the key manufacturers in Womens Lingerie market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Womens Lingerie market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Womens Lingerie market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Womens Lingerie market?

