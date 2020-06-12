Craft Soda Market Next Big Thing 2026| Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, BOYLAN BOTTLING, crookedbevco, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Craft Soda market research report has been formed with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to endow with the better user experience. To execute market research study competent and advanced tools and techniques including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed. Besides, the market share of major competitors on global level is also studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this Craft Soda market research report. It simplifies the flow of information for better user understanding.

Major Players such as Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, BOYLAN BOTTLING, crookedbevco, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Q Tonic, LLC, TUXEN BREWING COMPANY, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., , Brix Soda Co, BUCKSNORT SODA COMPANY. ltd., Batch Craft Soda.

Global craft soda market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Craft Soda Industry

Market Drivers:

Strict government guidelines for artificial ingredients and labelling and packaging will drive the market growth

Rising population in developing countries along with the increasing consumer disposable income is expected to have a positive effect in the growth of the market

The shifting consumer preference from high sugar drinks to low-sugar or mid-calorie beverages as well as choosing craft soda as an operative substitute for alcoholic drinks will propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing social awareness towards environmental concern may restrict the market growth

Strict government initiatives regarding energy conservation will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Product Type: Natural, Organic

By Target Consumer: Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service & Drinking Places, Convenience & Specialty Stores, Online Stores

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Craft Soda Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Craft Soda Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

