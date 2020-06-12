Electronic Cigarette Market Manufacturers, Industry Size, Challenges, Drivers, Countries, and Technology Forecast to 2023

The global electronic cigarette market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, from $8,610 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023. An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emanates dosages of vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Electronic cigarettes are marketed as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizer cigarettes, and vape pens. Various smokers opt to electronic cigarette as a way to stop or cut down on smoking.

The major players profiled in this study include : Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Reynolds American Inc., Vmr Flavours Llc

The latest market analysis report on the Electronic Cigarette Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Electronic Cigarette Market for the forecast period 2017 – 2023. The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. Unbiased perspective on intangible aspects such as key challenges, threats, new entrants as well as strengths and weaknesses of the prominent vendors too are discussed in this market intelligence report.

Electronic cigarette provides consumers with smoke and ash less vaping, thereby making it socially acceptable. Electronic cigarette is less harmful than regular cigarette, which causes reduced health issues as compared to tobacco smoking thereby driving the market growth. Change in lifestyle and preferences, and increased affluence of people in emerging economies is further anticipated to driving the growth of market. Moreover, tobacco manufacturers are focusing on new technology development, which has created significant importance for electronic cigarette. Electronic cigarette manufacturers invest more in technology to sustain in the competitive space to make their products stand ahead of their competitors. Thus, rise in development and innovations of e-cigarette and vapor technology is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules & regulations on manufacturing of e-cigarette and rise in the number of reported adverse events restrain the market growth.

A thorough diligence and probe into market segmentation, customer preference, production capability and gross margin are discussed with the aim to ensure business owners are positioned to successes. The study considers, in particular, the impact of technology innovation, recent collaborations and product launches for the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Assessment of various factors on a target’s ability to meet the forecast results forms the basis of evaluation of this market intelligence report on Electronic Cigarette Market.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Electronic Cigarette Market:

Chapter 1 covers the Electronic Cigarette Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of Electronic Cigarette Market, for the period 2012- 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are dedicated to the analysis of the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, talk about the application and types of Electronic Cigarette Market in the market using the same set of data for the period 2012-2017;

Chapter 12 provides the market forecast by regions, types and applications using sales and revenue data for the period 2017-2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 describe the value chain by focusing on the sales channel and the distributors, traders, dealers of the Electronic Cigarette Market. The concluding chapter also includes research findings and conclusion.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2017 – 2023. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Electronic Cigarette Market.

