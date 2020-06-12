Automotive Air Suspension Market 2020 Key Ways, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

The “Automotive Air Suspension Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Automotive Air Suspension market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Airlift Company, Dunlop Systems and Components, Vibracoustic, Wabco, Stemco, Continental, Arnott, Hendrickson International, Mando Corporation, Suncore Industries, Bwi Group, Wheels India ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Automotive Air Suspension market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Automotive Air Suspension Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Automotive Air Suspension Market: The suspension system of a car has two primary purposes, which is, to maintain contact between the wheel and the tarmac (to maintain traction) and to prohibit road shocks and undulations from reaching the passenger cabin. Over the years’ suspension systems have evolved from leaf to coil-overs to the now trending fad of air suspension systems. Initially, their use was limited to commercial vehicles, luxury cars, and buses. This statement can be verified by the fact that almost all major bus manufacturers such as Volvo, Scania, Daimler, etc. use air suspensions in most of their buses.

Earlier control of air suspension system was done manually by switches at the helm of the driver, but the trend has been shifting towards electronically controlled air suspension systems (ECAS). Though manually controlled systems hold larger share, their electronic counterparts are growing at a faster rate. Wabco (formerly Meritor Wabco), one of the leading suppliers of electronically controlled suspension systems has witnessed a 30 percent rise in sales of OptiRide their ECAS system in China alone. This trend is bound to continue due to the rising adoption rate of air suspension systems in heavy-duty and commercial vehicles.

Global Automotive Air Suspension market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Air Suspension.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☑ Passenger Vehicles

☑ Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☑ Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

☑ Non-electronically Controlled Air Suspension

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Automotive Air Suspension market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

