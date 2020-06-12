Recent Analysis of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market | Nippon Shokubai, BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo, LG Chem and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 118 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players- Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.(China), and Kao Corporation (Japan).

The Super Absorbent Polymers Market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Among the applications, the production technology segment of the super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.SAP is used to improve soil fertility, prevent erosion, and provide nutrients by increasing the water holding capacity, permeability, and reducing the evaporation and infiltration rates.

The APAC super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Growing population, increasing industrialization, economic development, and biodiversity are the key factors attributed to the growth of the SAP market in APAC. The demand for diapers is very high in APAC owing to its large population. Agriculture is one of the biggest sectors in the region. Availability of fresh water is a serious issue in the region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, increase in pollution level, and others.

