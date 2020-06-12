Sofa Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026

Complete study of the global Sofa market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Sofa industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Sofa production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Sofa market include IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI, Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Dorel Industries, Nobilia, Sauder Woodworking, Suofeiya, La-Z-Boy Inc., Nolte Furniture, Hooker Furniture, QUANU, Man Wah Holdings, Natuzzi, Hülsta group, Markor, KinnarpsAB, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Doimo, Samson Holding, Sunon, Nowy Styl Group

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1541682/global-sofa-market

Global Sofa Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Global Sofa Market By Type: , Leather Sofa, Fabric Sofa, Wood Sofa, Others

Global Sofa Market By Application: , Household, Commercial

Global Sofa Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Sofa market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Sofa market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Sofa Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Sofa market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Sofa Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to keep their position in the market and combat competition, manufactures across the global have developed and implemented marketing strategies. These strategies includes mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, product innovation, and other. The researchers have studied these strategies to understand the current market trend boosting the market globally. Furthermore, it’s also helps anticipate how these trends are expected to affect the global market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sofa Market Research Report: IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI, Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Dorel Industries, Nobilia, Sauder Woodworking, Suofeiya, La-Z-Boy Inc., Nolte Furniture, Hooker Furniture, QUANU, Man Wah Holdings, Natuzzi, Hülsta group, Markor, KinnarpsAB, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Doimo, Samson Holding, Sunon, Nowy Styl Group

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sofa market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sofa industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sofa market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sofa market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sofa market?

Enquire For Customization in the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1541682/global-sofa-market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Sofa Market Overview

1.1 Sofa Product Overview

1.2 Sofa Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Leather Sofa

1.2.2 Fabric Sofa

1.2.3 Wood Sofa

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Sofa Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sofa Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sofa Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sofa Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sofa Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sofa Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sofa Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sofa Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Sofa Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sofa Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sofa Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sofa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sofa Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sofa Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sofa Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sofa as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sofa Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sofa Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sofa Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sofa Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sofa Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sofa Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sofa Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sofa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sofa Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sofa Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sofa Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sofa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sofa by Application

4.1 Sofa Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Sofa Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sofa Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sofa Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sofa Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sofa by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sofa by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sofa by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sofa by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sofa by Application 5 North America Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sofa Business

10.1 IKEA

10.1.1 IKEA Corporation Information

10.1.2 IKEA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 IKEA Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 IKEA Sofa Products Offered

10.1.5 IKEA Recent Development

10.2 Ashley Furniture Industries

10.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development

10.3 NITORI

10.3.1 NITORI Corporation Information

10.3.2 NITORI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 NITORI Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NITORI Sofa Products Offered

10.3.5 NITORI Recent Development

10.4 Yihua Timber

10.4.1 Yihua Timber Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yihua Timber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yihua Timber Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yihua Timber Sofa Products Offered

10.4.5 Yihua Timber Recent Development

10.5 Huafeng Furniture

10.5.1 Huafeng Furniture Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huafeng Furniture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Huafeng Furniture Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Huafeng Furniture Sofa Products Offered

10.5.5 Huafeng Furniture Recent Development

10.6 Dorel Industries

10.6.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dorel Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Dorel Industries Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Dorel Industries Sofa Products Offered

10.6.5 Dorel Industries Recent Development

10.7 Nobilia

10.7.1 Nobilia Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nobilia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nobilia Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nobilia Sofa Products Offered

10.7.5 Nobilia Recent Development

10.8 Sauder Woodworking

10.8.1 Sauder Woodworking Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sauder Woodworking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sauder Woodworking Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sauder Woodworking Sofa Products Offered

10.8.5 Sauder Woodworking Recent Development

10.9 Suofeiya

10.9.1 Suofeiya Corporation Information

10.9.2 Suofeiya Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Suofeiya Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Suofeiya Sofa Products Offered

10.9.5 Suofeiya Recent Development

10.10 La-Z-Boy Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sofa Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 La-Z-Boy Inc. Sofa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 La-Z-Boy Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Nolte Furniture

10.11.1 Nolte Furniture Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nolte Furniture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nolte Furniture Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nolte Furniture Sofa Products Offered

10.11.5 Nolte Furniture Recent Development

10.12 Hooker Furniture

10.12.1 Hooker Furniture Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hooker Furniture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hooker Furniture Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hooker Furniture Sofa Products Offered

10.12.5 Hooker Furniture Recent Development

10.13 QUANU

10.13.1 QUANU Corporation Information

10.13.2 QUANU Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 QUANU Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 QUANU Sofa Products Offered

10.13.5 QUANU Recent Development

10.14 Man Wah Holdings

10.14.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information

10.14.2 Man Wah Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Man Wah Holdings Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Man Wah Holdings Sofa Products Offered

10.14.5 Man Wah Holdings Recent Development

10.15 Natuzzi

10.15.1 Natuzzi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Natuzzi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Natuzzi Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Natuzzi Sofa Products Offered

10.15.5 Natuzzi Recent Development

10.16 Hülsta group

10.16.1 Hülsta group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hülsta group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hülsta group Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Hülsta group Sofa Products Offered

10.16.5 Hülsta group Recent Development

10.17 Markor

10.17.1 Markor Corporation Information

10.17.2 Markor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Markor Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Markor Sofa Products Offered

10.17.5 Markor Recent Development

10.18 KinnarpsAB

10.18.1 KinnarpsAB Corporation Information

10.18.2 KinnarpsAB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 KinnarpsAB Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 KinnarpsAB Sofa Products Offered

10.18.5 KinnarpsAB Recent Development

10.19 Klaussner Furniture Industries

10.19.1 Klaussner Furniture Industries Corporation Information

10.19.2 Klaussner Furniture Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Klaussner Furniture Industries Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Klaussner Furniture Industries Sofa Products Offered

10.19.5 Klaussner Furniture Industries Recent Development

10.20 Doimo

10.20.1 Doimo Corporation Information

10.20.2 Doimo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Doimo Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Doimo Sofa Products Offered

10.20.5 Doimo Recent Development

10.21 Samson Holding

10.21.1 Samson Holding Corporation Information

10.21.2 Samson Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Samson Holding Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Samson Holding Sofa Products Offered

10.21.5 Samson Holding Recent Development

10.22 Sunon

10.22.1 Sunon Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sunon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Sunon Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Sunon Sofa Products Offered

10.22.5 Sunon Recent Development

10.23 Nowy Styl Group

10.23.1 Nowy Styl Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Nowy Styl Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Nowy Styl Group Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Nowy Styl Group Sofa Products Offered

10.23.5 Nowy Styl Group Recent Development 11 Sofa Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sofa Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sofa Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.