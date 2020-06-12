Casual Pants Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026

Complete study of the global Casual Pants market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Casual Pants industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Casual Pants production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Casual Pants market include H&M, ZARA, Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Rolex, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Hanes, ESPRIT, JACK&JONES, LEE, levi’s, La Chapelle, Only, Vero Moda

Global Casual Pants Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Global Casual Pants Market By Type: , Men’s Pant, Women’s Pants

Global Casual Pants Market By Application: , Specialty Stores, Supermarket & Mall, E-commerce, Others

Global Casual Pants Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Casual Pants market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Casual Pants market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Casual Pants Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Casual Pants market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Casual Pants Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to keep their position in the market and combat competition, manufactures across the global have developed and implemented marketing strategies. These strategies includes mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, product innovation, and other. The researchers have studied these strategies to understand the current market trend boosting the market globally. Furthermore, it’s also helps anticipate how these trends are expected to affect the global market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Casual Pants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Casual Pants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Casual Pants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Casual Pants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Casual Pants market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Casual Pants Market Overview

1.1 Casual Pants Product Overview

1.2 Casual Pants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Men’s Pant

1.2.2 Women’s Pants

1.3 Global Casual Pants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Casual Pants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Casual Pants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Casual Pants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Casual Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Casual Pants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Casual Pants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Casual Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Casual Pants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Casual Pants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Casual Pants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Casual Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Pants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Casual Pants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Casual Pants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Pants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Casual Pants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Pants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Casual Pants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Casual Pants Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Casual Pants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Casual Pants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Casual Pants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Casual Pants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Casual Pants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Casual Pants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Casual Pants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Casual Pants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Casual Pants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Casual Pants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Casual Pants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Casual Pants by Application

4.1 Casual Pants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Specialty Stores

4.1.2 Supermarket & Mall

4.1.3 E-commerce

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Casual Pants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Casual Pants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Casual Pants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Casual Pants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Casual Pants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Casual Pants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Casual Pants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants by Application 5 North America Casual Pants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Casual Pants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Casual Pants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Pants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Casual Pants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Casual Pants Business

10.1 H&M

10.1.1 H&M Corporation Information

10.1.2 H&M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 H&M Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 H&M Casual Pants Products Offered

10.1.5 H&M Recent Development

10.2 ZARA

10.2.1 ZARA Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZARA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ZARA Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ZARA Recent Development

10.3 Uniqlo

10.3.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Uniqlo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Uniqlo Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Uniqlo Casual Pants Products Offered

10.3.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

10.4 Louis Vuitton

10.4.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Louis Vuitton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Louis Vuitton Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Louis Vuitton Casual Pants Products Offered

10.4.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

10.5 Hermes

10.5.1 Hermes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hermes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hermes Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hermes Casual Pants Products Offered

10.5.5 Hermes Recent Development

10.6 Rolex

10.6.1 Rolex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rolex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Rolex Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rolex Casual Pants Products Offered

10.6.5 Rolex Recent Development

10.7 Coach

10.7.1 Coach Corporation Information

10.7.2 Coach Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Coach Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Coach Casual Pants Products Offered

10.7.5 Coach Recent Development

10.8 Tommy Hilfiger

10.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Pants Products Offered

10.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

10.9 GAP

10.9.1 GAP Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 GAP Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GAP Casual Pants Products Offered

10.9.5 GAP Recent Development

10.10 Hanes

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Casual Pants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hanes Casual Pants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hanes Recent Development

10.11 ESPRIT

10.11.1 ESPRIT Corporation Information

10.11.2 ESPRIT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ESPRIT Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ESPRIT Casual Pants Products Offered

10.11.5 ESPRIT Recent Development

10.12 JACK&JONES

10.12.1 JACK&JONES Corporation Information

10.12.2 JACK&JONES Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 JACK&JONES Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 JACK&JONES Casual Pants Products Offered

10.12.5 JACK&JONES Recent Development

10.13 LEE

10.13.1 LEE Corporation Information

10.13.2 LEE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 LEE Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 LEE Casual Pants Products Offered

10.13.5 LEE Recent Development

10.14 levi’s

10.14.1 levi’s Corporation Information

10.14.2 levi’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 levi’s Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 levi’s Casual Pants Products Offered

10.14.5 levi’s Recent Development

10.15 La Chapelle

10.15.1 La Chapelle Corporation Information

10.15.2 La Chapelle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 La Chapelle Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 La Chapelle Casual Pants Products Offered

10.15.5 La Chapelle Recent Development

10.16 Only

10.16.1 Only Corporation Information

10.16.2 Only Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Only Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Only Casual Pants Products Offered

10.16.5 Only Recent Development

10.17 Vero Moda

10.17.1 Vero Moda Corporation Information

10.17.2 Vero Moda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Vero Moda Casual Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Vero Moda Casual Pants Products Offered

10.17.5 Vero Moda Recent Development 11 Casual Pants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Casual Pants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Casual Pants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

