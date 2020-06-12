Know How Tubular Membranes Market Demand is Growing to Make Big Changes? 8.0% CAGR Growth by 2023 | Porex Corporation, Berghof Membranes, Microdyn-Nadir, Pentair plc and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Tubular Membranes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tubular Membranes Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Tubular Membranes Market.

The Tubular Membranes Market in ZLD systems is estimated at US$ 718.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,056.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2018 and 2023.

#Key Players- Porex Corporation (US), Berghof Membranes (Netherlands), Microdyn-Nadir (Germany), Pentair plc (US), PCI Membranes (UK), Dynatec Systems, Inc. (US), Hyflux Ltd.(Singapore), Spintek Filtration Inc. (US) and Others.

Based on end-use industry, the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems has been segmented into energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, and others. Due to increasing concerns and regulations affecting the textile industry over the disposal of wastewater containing dyes and pigments into freshwater bodies and agricultural lands, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific tubular membranes market in ZLD systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The Asia Pacific has a high potential market for tubular membranes in ZLD systems mainly due to rapid industrialization in the region. Moreover, majorly, power plants in the region are thermal power plants that are expected to drive demand from the energy & power sector.

Table of Contents:

1 Research Methodology & Assumptions

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Top-Down Approach – Tubular Membranes in Zero Liquid Discharge

1.4 Bottom-Up Approach – Tubular Membranes in Zero Liquid Discharge

1.5 Data Triangulation

1.6 Years Considered for the Study

1.7 Assumptions & Limitations

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary

2.2 Key Players – Tubular Membranes

2.3 Major Partners in ZID Systems Market

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tubular Membranes in ZID Systems

3.2 Tubular Membranes Market in ZID Systems, By Application & End-Use Industry

3.3 Tubular Membranes Market in ZID Systems: Regional Snapshot

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Membrane Systems in ZID Systems

4.3 Major Membranes Types Used in ZID Systems By Applications

4.4 Drocs

4.5 Membrane Systems vs. Thermal Separation Systems

4.6 ZID Regulations

4.7 Regulations on Textiles & Other Industries

4.8 Technology/Industry Trends

5 Tubular Membranes Market in ZID Systems, By Application

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Tubular Membranes Market in ZID Systems, By Application

5.3 Tubular Membranes Market in ZID Systems for Reverse Osmosis, By Region

5.4 Tubular Membranes Market in ZID Systems for Membrane Bioreactor, By Region

5.5 Tubular Membranes Market in ZID Systems for Other Applications, By Region

…and More

