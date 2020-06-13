Smart Education and Learning Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Key Players: Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation., Educomp Solutions
Smart Education and Learning Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Virtual Instructor LED Training, Simulation-based Learning, Blended Learning); End-user (Academics, Corporate) and Geography
Smart education and learning solutions provide advanced, connected, and flexible learning processes. Growing replacement of traditional classroom to smart classroom and the number of educational institutes are shifting preference towards smart education by adopting high-tech teaching methods are boosting the growth of the smart education and learning market. Furthermore, rising digitalization, implementing automation in the student learning programs, and the emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend are triggering the growth of the smart education and learning market.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation., Educomp Solutions Ltd, Ellucian Company L.P., IBM Corporation, Pearson Education Inc., Saba Software, SMART Technologies
Increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools and the rise in a number of virtual schools are driving the growth of the smart education and learning market. However, the high cost of implementation and security and privacy issues may hamper the growth of the smart education and learning market. Factor such as a rise in acceptance of e-learning in corporate and academics, government initiatives to promote e-learning, and a rise in a number of mobile learning applications are contributing to smart education and learning market growth. On the other hand, growing spending in the education sector would offer significant opportunities for the market player of smart education and learning market in the coming years.
Table of Content:
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEAWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET LANDSCAPE
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – LEARNING MODE
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. ADOBE INC.
12.1.1. Key Facts
12.1.2. Business Description
12.1.3. Products and Services
12.1.4. Financial Overview
12.1.5. SWOT Analysis
12.1.6. Key Developments
12.2. BLACKBOARD INC.
12.2.1. Key Facts
12.2.2. Business Description
12.2.3. Products and Services
12.2.4. Financial Overview
12.2.5. SWOT Analysis
12.2.6. Key Developments
12.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
12.3.1. Key Facts
12.3.2. Business Description
12.3.3. Products and Services
12.3.4. Financial Overview
12.3.5. SWOT Analysis
12.3.6. Key Developments
12.4. D2L CORPORATION.
