Smart Education and Learning Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Key Players: Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation., Educomp Solutions

Smart Education and Learning Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Virtual Instructor LED Training, Simulation-based Learning, Blended Learning); End-user (Academics, Corporate) and Geography

Smart education and learning solutions provide advanced, connected, and flexible learning processes. Growing replacement of traditional classroom to smart classroom and the number of educational institutes are shifting preference towards smart education by adopting high-tech teaching methods are boosting the growth of the smart education and learning market. Furthermore, rising digitalization, implementing automation in the student learning programs, and the emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend are triggering the growth of the smart education and learning market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation., Educomp Solutions Ltd, Ellucian Company L.P., IBM Corporation, Pearson Education Inc., Saba Software, SMART Technologies

Increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools and the rise in a number of virtual schools are driving the growth of the smart education and learning market. However, the high cost of implementation and security and privacy issues may hamper the growth of the smart education and learning market. Factor such as a rise in acceptance of e-learning in corporate and academics, government initiatives to promote e-learning, and a rise in a number of mobile learning applications are contributing to smart education and learning market growth. On the other hand, growing spending in the education sector would offer significant opportunities for the market player of smart education and learning market in the coming years.

