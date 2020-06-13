Security System Integrator Market Growth Projection to 2027 | Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., IBM, McAfee, LLC, Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Security System Integrator Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Security Type (Application Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Data Security, Risk and Compliance Management, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery); Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Government, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography

The security system integration is the alliance of different security types in the application, network, web security, endpoint security, and many more. The growth of cloud services in various verticals, such as aerospace & defense, government, banking & financial services, IT & Telecom, and others, are anticipated to boost the growth of the security system integration market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., IBM, McAfee, LLC, Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, HCL Infotech Limited., Wipro Limited, CIPHER Security LLC, Integrity360

The increasing complexities in the network owing to the on-premise deployment of third-party services, rising trend of IoT, and BYOD in different large enterprises who are trying to advance their productivity and efficiency are some of the major factors driving the growth of the security system integrator market. Moreover, the government sector, along with the public sector integration of IT infrastructure, is anticipated to grow at a fast rate owing to the increasing number of cyber threats and attacks.

