Animal health market Research Explores The Key Success Factors, And Business Opportunities Including Key Players Forecast Till 2027

The animal health market was valued at US$ 73,798.33 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 119,570.99 million by 2027.

The animal health is maintained through regular screening and diagnosis of health problems. Diseases in animal can be prevented by diagnostics and vaccines. Maintaining proper hygiene for animal through grooming products also help in preventing the outbreak of zoonotic diseases. The global animal health market is being driven by factors such as zoonotic diseases, rise in demand for proteinaceous food, and initiatives by governments and animal welfare associations. On the other hand, the use of counterfeit medicines, and high complexity and cost of animal drug development and approval processes are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase R&D activities are likely to offer growth opportunities for the animal health market during the forecast period.

Download sample PDF Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003540/

A few prominent players operating in the animal health market are Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Cargill, Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Vetoquinol SA, Nutreco N.V, Virbac, and Elanco.

The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The market players focused toward acquisitions with industry players in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Zoetis Inc. announced the acquisition of Diagnostic Science, a veterinary reference lab business. The acquisition has enabled the company to strengthen its service portfolio.

The animal health market, by product, is further segmented into prescription and non-prescription. The prescription segment is subsegmented into vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and diagnostics. Whereas the non-prescription is subsegmented into parasiticides, grooming products, and nutrition/supplements. The prescription segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. However, the non-prescription segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Vaccines held the largest share of the animal health market and is also expected to continue its dominance in the coming years.

The prescription segment captured a larger share in the global animal health market. Veterinary prescription products are labeled for use only by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. The prescription-based product segment is likely to grow at a steady pace in the review period owing to the factors such as the increasing preference for generic drugs for animal care. During 2013–2015, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 22 generic animal drugs for cats and dogs, which have increased the adoption of generic drugs by veterinarians, thereby propelling the market growth for the prescription products.

Merger & acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by the operating players in the market with an aim to bridge the demand-supply gap are anticipated to play a major role in the growth of the animal health industry during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing product launches and approvals have helped in improving animal health in a better way.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003540/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]