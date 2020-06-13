Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market is Booming Worldwide with Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Future with PROTEC (Qatar), Veolia, SUEZ, Aquatech, Praj Industries Ltd.

The global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market is projected to hit the value of nearly USD 1.9 billion by 2026 and market is anticipated to register CAGR of 11.5% over upcoming years.

Zero liquid discharge (or ZLD) is a type of technique used for wastewater treatment, in which the wastewater is first recycled and then purified for further use. The process helps in eliminating leakage of water throughout the process, giving zero or no wastage of water. Zero liquid discharge systems are used in various industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals and others.

The major players in the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market are-

PROTEC (Qatar)

Veolia

SUEZ

Aquatech

Praj Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Key Players of this Market :-

GE Water & Process Technologies, Veolia Water Technologies, GEA Group AG, Praj Industries Ltd, Aquatech International LLC, H2O GmbH, U.S. Water Services, Inc, Aquarion AG, Saltworks Technologies Inc., Doosan Hydro Technology LLC, Petro Sep Corporation, Ide Technologies, Degremont Technologies, L&T Constructions, Oasys Water Inc., Samco Technologies Inc, Water Next Solutions Private Limited, Awas International GmbH, CondorchemEnvitech, Hydro Air Research Italia, Mcwong Environmental & Energy Group, Memsys GmbH, ZLD Technologies Pvt Ltd and others.

The report firstly introduced the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market.

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Method

Hybrid Method

Others

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Others

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

