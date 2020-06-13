Eco-Friendly Cable Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Alpha Wire, Fujikura Ltd, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, Hitachi

Sameer Joshi

An eco-friendly cable is a wire/cable that utilizes environmentally-friendly materials and materials with a reduced environmental impact. These cables do not contain heavy metals such as cadmium, lead, hexavalent chromium, and mercury, as well as do not comprise brominated flame retardants. Through the development of the world economy, science and technology, the demand for wire and cable is growing and their performance requirements are rising. Under the new technological conditions and economic situation, the development of the wire and cable industry offers a new trend, and environmental protection cables have progressively become the major focus of global cable development.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Alpha Wire Fujikura Ltd FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Hitachi Ltd JMACS Japan Co., Ltd. KURAMO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

7.Nexans

Oki Electric Cable Co.,Ltd. Prysmian Group Shikoku Cable

What is the Dynamics of Eco-Friendly Cable Market?

The global and industry trends are propelling the need for newer halogen-free, recyclable wire and cable solutions which eliminate PVC from the product design owing to possible health and environmental risks, which in turn is driving the adoption of eco-friendly cables and thereby leading the growth of eco-friendly cable market. Further, rising new development strategies by several leading players are expected to boost the growth of the eco-friendly cable market in the near future.

What is the SCOPE of Eco-Friendly Cable Market?

The “Global Eco-friendly Cable Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the eco-friendly cable industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of eco-friendly cable market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global eco-friendly cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading eco-friendly cable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global eco-friendly cable market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the eco-friendly cable market is divided into polyethylene based, polypropylene based, and others. Further, based on application, the market is segmented as communication, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Eco-Friendly Cable Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting eco-friendly cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the eco-friendly cable market for each region.

