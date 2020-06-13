Desktop Virtualization Market Business Outlook 2020 – Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Ericom Software, Evolve IP

Sameer Joshi

The desktop virtualization is a software technology that is applied by most of the enterprises for the resolution of separating desktop environment and related application software from the access of physical devices, utilized by the client. The enterprises that are functioning in the IT and Telecommunications sector are expressively adopting desktop virtualization solutions in order to diminish high IT infrastructure costs and improve the deployment speed. Furthermore, the adoption of desktop virtualization in business processing enterprises and data centers is increasing at a high pace.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. Ericom Software. Evolve IP, LLC Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Microsoft

7.NComputing Co. LTD

Oracle Red Hat, Inc. VMware, Inc

What is the Dynamics of Desktop Virtualization Market?

The vendors migrating their IT infrastructure and business data such as enterprise resource planning, and customer relationship management towards cloud, is turning up to be one of the major driving factors of the desktop virtualization market. Moreover, a simplified management process and improved security is another major factor that is anticipated to boost the growth of the desktop virtualization market in a positive manner.

What is the SCOPE of Desktop Virtualization Market?

The “Global Desktop Virtualization Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the desktop virtualization market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of desktop virtualization market with detailed market segmentation by type, organization size, vertical. The global desktop virtualization market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading desktop virtualization market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the desktop virtualization market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global desktop virtualization market is segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), remote desktop services (RDS). On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as IT and telecom, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, retail and supply chain management (SCM), media and entertainment, manufacturing and automotive, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Desktop Virtualization Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting desktop virtualization market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the desktop virtualization market in these regions.

