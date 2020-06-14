Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pressure Relief Devices Market

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market report it provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe. It also consists of major data along with forecasts of a global market along with clear presentation of diagrams (charts and tables).

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pressure Relief Devices Market by Product [Low-tech Device (Foam-based Mattress, Gel-filled Mattress, Fiber-filled Mattress, Water/Fluid-filled Mattress, and Air-filled Mattress) and Hi-tech Device (Kinetic Bed and Dynamic Air Therapy Bed)] and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Long-term Care Centers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”

The Global market size of Pressure Relief Devices Market is $XX million in 2019 and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market BSN medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.., ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation, Talley Group Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Acelity L.P. Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

It offers a quantitative analysis to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Pressure Relief Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product

Low-tech devices Foam-Based Mattress Gel-based Mattress Fiber-filled Mattress Water/Fluid-filled Mattress Air-filled Mattress

High-tech Devices Kinetic Bed Dynamic Air Therapy Bed



By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



