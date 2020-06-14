Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pressure Relief Devices Market
Global Pressure Relief Devices Market report it provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe. It also consists of major data along with forecasts of a global market along with clear presentation of diagrams (charts and tables).
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pressure Relief Devices Market by Product [Low-tech Device (Foam-based Mattress, Gel-filled Mattress, Fiber-filled Mattress, Water/Fluid-filled Mattress, and Air-filled Mattress) and Hi-tech Device (Kinetic Bed and Dynamic Air Therapy Bed)] and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Long-term Care Centers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”
The Global market size of Pressure Relief Devices Market is $XX million in 2019 and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in this market BSN medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.., ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation, Talley Group Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Acelity L.P. Inc., and GE Healthcare.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
- It offers a quantitative analysis to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
- Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
Pressure Relief Devices Market Key Segments:
By Product
- Low-tech devices
- Foam-Based Mattress
- Gel-based Mattress
- Fiber-filled Mattress
- Water/Fluid-filled Mattress
- Air-filled Mattress
- High-tech Devices
- Kinetic Bed
- Dynamic Air Therapy Bed
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Long-term Care Centers
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
