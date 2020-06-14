Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pressure Relief Devices Market

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market report it provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe. It also consists of major data along with forecasts of a global market along with clear presentation of diagrams (charts and tables).

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pressure Relief Devices Market by Product [Low-tech Device (Foam-based Mattress, Gel-filled Mattress, Fiber-filled Mattress, Water/Fluid-filled Mattress, and Air-filled Mattress) and Hi-tech Device (Kinetic Bed and Dynamic Air Therapy Bed)] and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Long-term Care Centers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”

The Global market size of Pressure Relief Devices Market is $XX million in 2019 and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market BSN medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.., ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation, Talley Group Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Acelity L.P. Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
  • Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
  • It offers a quantitative analysis to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
  • Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
  • Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Pressure Relief Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product

  • Low-tech devices
    • Foam-Based Mattress
    • Gel-based Mattress
    • Fiber-filled Mattress
    • Water/Fluid-filled Mattress
    • Air-filled Mattress
  • High-tech Devices
    • Kinetic Bed
    • Dynamic Air Therapy Bed

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Long-term Care Centers

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of LAMEA

 

