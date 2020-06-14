A Detailed Analysis of the COVID 19 Impact on Whole Exome Sequencing Market

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market report it provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe. It also consists of major data along with forecasts of a global market along with clear presentation of diagrams (charts and tables).

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Whole Exome Sequencing Market by Product (Systems, Kits, and Services), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, ION Semiconductor Sequencing, and Others), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”

The Global market size of Whole Exome Sequencing Market is $XX million in 2019 and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 207 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eurofins Scientific Group, GENEWIZ, Inc., Knome, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., and Beijing Genomics Institute.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

It offers a quantitative analysis to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Key Segments:

By Product

Systems Hiseq Series Hiseq 2500 Hiseq 1500 Miseq ION Torrent Platforms ION PGM ION Proton

Kits DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits Library Preparation Kits Target Enrichment Kits

Services Sequencing Services Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Services Others



By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies Sequencing by Ligation (SBL) Pyrosequencing



By Application

Diagnostics Cancer Diagnostics Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders Monogenic Types of Diabetes Others Common Diseases and Complex Disorders Movement Disorders HIV

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



