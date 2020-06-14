Impact of COVID-19 on Biologics Safety Testing Market: Analysis for Continuing Service Excellence

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market report it provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe. It also consists of major data along with forecasts of a global market along with clear presentation of diagrams (charts and tables).

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product & Services (Kits & Reagents, Services, and Instruments), Test Type (Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests, Bioburden Tests, Cell Line Authentication, Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, and Others), and Application (Vaccine Development, Blood Products Testing, Cellular & Gene Therapy; Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing, and Stem Cell Research) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”

The Global market size of Biologics Safety Testing Market is $XX million in 2019 and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 207 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players of the global biologics safety testing market include Lonza Group LTD., Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Pace Analytical Services Inc., and Toxikon Corporation.

Biologics Safety Testing Market Key Segments:

By Application

Vaccine Development

Blood Products Testing

Cellular & Gene Therapy

Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing

Stem Cell Research

By Test Type

Endotoxin Tests

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

Bioburden Tests

Cell Line Authentication

Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Others

By Product & Services

Kits & Reagents

Services

Instruments

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Argentina Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



