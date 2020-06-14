India Blake Johnson’s Book Release “Before the Curtain Goes Up”

“Before the Curtain Goes Up” Uncovers Journey of Theatre Actors Before They Shine Onstage

India Blake Johnson, an award-winning photographer and poet, has completed her new book “Before the Curtain Goes Up”: a gripping and potent account that tells heartwarming stories through photographs and personal experiences of those whose life is the stage.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, India Blake Johnson’s wonderful tale will reveal the beauty of theatre from a different perspective. “Before The Curtain Goes Up” is a photographic journey behind the scenes of small-town theatres across the United States.

This captivating manuscript brings to light the life of actors in theatre through pictures that capture the fascinating magic behind the curtains.

“I hope that my book inspires the reader to support and attend performances at their local community theatres,” says India Blake Johnson.

Kirkus Reviews said of this book of theater houses, vivid photography, and the metamorphosis of actors,

“Authenticity and a passion for the subject remain the hallmarks of this well-designed, intimate look at theaters and performers through a camera lens.”

Kirkus Review

https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/india-blake/before-the-curtain-goes-up/

Tom Viertel, Broadway Producer said of “Before The Curtain Goes Up,”

“India Blake Johnson’s utterly delightful book combines the pictorial charm of small-town theatres with the seriousness of purpose of the actors who work in them. Ms. Blake perfectly captures not only the actors’ devotion to the craft but also the playfulness that makes their enormous effort so worthwhile.” – Tom Viertel, Broadway Producer

Readers who wish to experience this beautiful work can purchase “Before the Curtain Goes Up” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

About India Blake Johnson:

India Blake Johnson is an award-winning photographer and poet. India has continued to be actively engaged with the arts. Her interests have ranged from acting to sculpting. India is the author and photographer of Before The Curtain Goes Up. India’s was inspired by her history as an actor and performer, which she wanted to celebrate being part of the theatre with her latest book. A second printing of her debut book of poetry and photography titled, “Captured” will be available in the fall of 2020.

India is the Executive Producer of Julia Scotti: Funny That Way, The tender, funny and triumphant comeback ride of trans comedian Julia Scotti and her journey to acceptance. Performing decades ago as Rick Scotti (on bills with Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock) she returns to the stage as “the crazy old lady of comedy,” her children end a fifteen year estrangement, as the film follows her homecoming to the standup world with laughter that breaks down walls. The film was directed by Susan Sandler and premiered at the 25th Anniversary edition of the Nantucket Film Festival in June 2020.

India was also a Producer for RJ Bartholomew’s 2017 play, “I OF THE STORM,” an Off-Broadway solo play performed by award-winning actor, Richard Hoehler. She has also supported Richard Hoehler’s ongoing project, “Acting Out,” a professional acting class designs for the formerly incarcerated.

Other productions that India has been involved with include: being a Producer for several projects filmed by legendary filmmaker Jay Craven: “Peter and John” (2015), “Wetware” (2018), and his upcoming film “Martin Eden,” which was filmed in part by students from her alma mater, Sarah Lawrence College. She was a Co-Producer for “Nantucket! The MusACKal” (2020), a comical telling of Nantucket’s history,written and directed by Ryan Runstadler. She was also Co-Producer for the 2020 New York Theatre Workshop production of “Mirrors,” by Azure D. Osborne-Lee and Parity Productions, directed by Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

India has also recently starred in the lead role of Charlotte in the short film “Gangrenous,” playing an actress that takes a stand against a prosthetic mole that she feels is taking away from the authenticity of the film and of her character. The film was written and directed by Nira Burstein and produced by Stopped Clock Films, which will premiere at the 25th Anniversary edition of the Nantucket Film Festival in June 2020 (the film will be available June 23rd, 2020).

She attended Sarah Lawrence College where she studied European Literature, Chinese Philosophy, and Renaissance Culture. Following Sarah Lawrence, she went on to study at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City. From there she toured with an ensemble cast, performing an original play in the United States, the Czech Republic, and acted in Margaruite Duras’ Savannah Bay at the Theatre for the New City in Manhattan’s East Village.

India’s photography focuses on nature, animals, and portraiture and has inspired her extensive travels. Her photographs have been shown in several galleries in the United States and Europe and published in Currents magazine. She has received awards from the International Loupe Awards, the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs, the Umbra Awards, and been selected as a finalist in Nature’s Best Photography Windland Awards.

