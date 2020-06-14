Impact of COVID-19 on Educational Games Market 2020-2026 | Research Trades

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Educational Games Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Educational game is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the courseware or educational application.

*LeapFrog Enterprises

*Scholastic

*The Learning Company

*Neusoft

*Wisedu

*Jucheng

*Kingsun

*Hongen

*Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology

*Zhengfang Software

*Kingosoft

*Beijing China Education Star Technology

*IntelHouse Technology

*Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: K-12 Educational Game, University Education Game, Adult Education Game, Elderly Education Game

*Market segment by Application, split into: Quality-oriented Education, Examination-oriented Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

*United States

*Europe

*China

*Japan

*Southeast Asia

*India

*Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

*To analyze global Educational Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

*To present the Educational Games development in United States, Europe and China.

*To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

*To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Educational Games are as follows:

*History Year: 2014-2018

*Base Year: 2018

*Estimated Year: 2019

*Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

