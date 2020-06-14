Impact of COVID-19 on Yoga Mat Market 2020-2027 | Research Trades

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Yoga Mat Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Yoga Mat Market Report provides a complete evaluation of the market. The report focuses on producers, providers, segmentation in step with the utility, primary players, clients, possibilities, destiny roadmap, and Yoga Mat Market furthermore. The aggressive information kind evaluation consists of potential, market proportion, profit margin, market boom, consumer consumption, imports, exports, sales, and many others. Advertising techniques, rules, enterprise chain which can be changing the wave of the market also are catered in the report.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Assistance? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822902

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Scope of the Report:

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

“The worldwide market for Yoga Mat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Yoga Mat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Lululemon

*Manduka PROlite

*Jade Yoga

*Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

*PrAna Revolutionary

*Gaiam, Easyoga

*HATHAYOGA

*Kharma Khare

*Hosa Group

*Yogabum

*Aerolite

*Aurorae

*Barefoot Yoga

*Keep well

*Khataland

*Microcell Composite

*Yogarugs

*Copeactive

*Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

*JiangXi Lveten Plastic

*Liforme

*Starlight Yoga

*Bean Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: PVC yoga mats, Rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats, Other yoga mats

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Household, Yoga club, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Yoga Mat product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Yoga Mat, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Yoga Mat in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Yoga Mat competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Yoga Mat breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Yoga Mat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Yoga Mat sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

10% Spot Discount [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1822902

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

WEB: http://www.researchtrades.com