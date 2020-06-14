Pop Artist Erick Branco, the revelation of Brazilian Music

Erick Branco is a Brazilian Pop artist. He started his musical journey at age 15, where he started producing his first tracks, dragging inspiration from Pop and K-pop music.

After many years of working in the music industry and promoting events, Erick Branco started to pursue music full time. In the Brasília capital, he found the right inspiration he needed. Inspired by the surrounding Pop and K-pop vibrant fashion and musical community, Erick found the true essence of the “Tente Entender” project.

A mix of Brazilian Pop, American Pop and K-pop, completed by a young style and a mysterious vibe around his character.

Brazilian singer and songwriter Erick is the new bet of Brazilian Pop music, so with only 1 month of debut, he already has more than 200 thousand followers on his social networks.

Erick Branco caught the attention of several fans because when he was inspired by the K-pop genre to produce his first music video “Tente Entender”.

With each passing day, Erick Branco is gaining new followers and fans with his music video.

Visit: https://youtu.be/LSQ-mVPZMfs

We did a brief interview with Erick.

When and how did you start your music career?

“I started in 2009 creating a band when I was in high school, it was a great experience, we managed to play in some important festivals.”

Where did the idea to create a video clip inspired by k-pop?

“I’ve always loved Kpop, I’ve been following since 2010, the first groups I started to follow were Big Bang and Girls Generation.”

How was the video clip creation process?

“We recorded the entire video clip on chroma key, it was a really fun video to make, everyone involved in the production went to great lengths to be able to produce this video clip.”

Can you talk a little about your next projects?

“I will be releasing a new song this month and I hope to release my second music video later this year, the piano version of “Tente Entender” is now available on my social networks.”

