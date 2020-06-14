GLOBAL LAUNCH OF SABLE COIN – SABLEASSENT

A cryptocurrency designed and dedicated to empower the global Black economy.

MIAMI, Fl. June 13, 2020 – SABLEASSENT Coin Corporation announced that their digital token, Sable Coin, will be released for purchase on June 15, 2020. Sable Coin will be available on the blockchain trading platform LAtoken.com under the trading ticker “SAC 1”.

In 2019, globally, Black consumers spent over 5 trillion dollars. The majority of that 5 trillion dollars did not stay with black businesses, consumers and nonprofits. Black dollars stay in their community 6 hours where other communities’ dollars circulate for 30 days. Sable Coin is designed to create circulation among businesses, consumers and non profits to increase trade in the current black global ecosystem. To secure financial resources, Sable Coin was developed and is the featured black-owned cryptocurrency that will circulate in a global Black ecosystem.

Most of the work has been completed by now, as SABLEASSENTS’ ecosystem contains more than 100,000 Black-owned companies who share the same economic vision with more signing up everyday on SableAssent.com. SABLEASSENT also has a creative strategy for further promotion by using “token ambassadors”. Token ambassadors are black consumers worldwide who see the vision and would assist in spreading our mission and expanding our ecosystem.

Daryl Speaks, CEO & Founder of SABLEASSENT stated, “Our company has token ambassadors in over 50 Black countries around the world who have influential reach in their prospective country.”

Additionally, 30 to 60 days succeeding the launch of Sable Coin on LAtoken.com, SABLEASSENT will market and release their digital wallet: a debit system for individuals businesses and Nonprofits.

Badi Oliver, CMO & CoFounder had this to say: “One of our marketing strategies consists of using our businesses and organizations’ relationship with social media, which collectively stands over 8 million people strong.”

After the release of the digital wallet, SABLEASSENT will continue to connect to more businesses with an application program interface and give them a fair means of transactions with Sable Coin.

The company will also engage in their affiliate programs and partner with individual consumers, as well as colleges and Universities to effectively roll out their exciting digital token, Sable Coin.

Quote – Badi Oliver – “There has never been a better time in the history of the world to launch a Global Black Currency. “

