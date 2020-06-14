Trending: Li-ion Portable Battery Market Competitive Share & Forecast by 2026

The global Li-ion Portable Battery market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [Li-ion Portable Battery Market shares and volumes by 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Li-ion Portable Battery market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. They have also provided accurate data on Li-ion Portable Battery production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Li-ion Portable Battery market include : , BYD Company, BAK Battery, LG Chem, GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls, A123 Systems, Toshiba Corporation

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Li-ion Portable Battery market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Li-ion Portable Battery industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Li-ion Portable Battery manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Li-ion Portable Battery industry.

Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Segment By Type:

0–3000 mAh, 3000–10000 mAh, 10000–60000 mAh

Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Segment By Application:

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Grid Energy, Others

Competitive Landscape:

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Li-ion Portable Battery industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Li-ion Portable Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Li-ion Portable Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Li-ion Portable Battery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Li-ion Portable Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Li-ion Portable Battery market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Overview

1.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Product Overview

1.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0–3000 mAh

1.2.2 3000–10000 mAh

1.2.3 10000–60000 mAh

1.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Li-ion Portable Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Li-ion Portable Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Li-ion Portable Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Li-ion Portable Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-ion Portable Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Portable Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Li-ion Portable Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Consumer Durables

4.1.4 Grid Energy

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery by Application 5 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Portable Battery Business

10.1 BYD Company

10.1.1 BYD Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 BYD Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 BYD Company Recent Development

10.2 BAK Battery

10.2.1 BAK Battery Corporation Information

10.2.2 BAK Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BAK Battery Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BAK Battery Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 GS Yuasa Corporation

10.4.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 GS Yuasa Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 GS Yuasa Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Panasonic Corporation

10.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Johnson Controls

10.6.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.7 A123 Systems

10.7.1 A123 Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 A123 Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 A123 Systems Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba Corporation

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development 11 Li-ion Portable Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

