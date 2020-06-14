Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

The global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market shares and volumes by 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. They have also provided accurate data on Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market include : , Phillips Lighting Holding, OSRAM Licht, ABB(Cooper Industries), Dialight, Samsung, General Electric, Cree, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group, Sharp

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry.

Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment By Type:

Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment By Application:

Industrial Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Others

Competitive Landscape:

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Overview

1.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solid-State Lighting

1.2.2 Hid Lighting

1.2.3 Plasma And Induction Lighting

1.2.4 Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Lighting

4.1.2 Commercial Lighting

4.1.3 Residential Lighting

4.1.4 Automotive Lighting

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application 5 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Business

10.1 Phillips Lighting Holding

10.1.1 Phillips Lighting Holding Corporation Information

10.1.2 Phillips Lighting Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.1.5 Phillips Lighting Holding Recent Development

10.2 OSRAM Licht

10.2.1 OSRAM Licht Corporation Information

10.2.2 OSRAM Licht Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 OSRAM Licht Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 OSRAM Licht Recent Development

10.3 ABB(Cooper Industries)

10.3.1 ABB(Cooper Industries) Corporation Information

10.3.2 ABB(Cooper Industries) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ABB(Cooper Industries) Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ABB(Cooper Industries) Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.3.5 ABB(Cooper Industries) Recent Development

10.4 Dialight

10.4.1 Dialight Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dialight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.4.5 Dialight Recent Development

10.5 Samsung

10.5.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.5.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.6 General Electric

10.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.7 Cree

10.7.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.7.5 Cree Recent Development

10.8 Virtual Extension

10.8.1 Virtual Extension Corporation Information

10.8.2 Virtual Extension Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.8.5 Virtual Extension Recent Development

10.9 Zumtobel Group

10.9.1 Zumtobel Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zumtobel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.9.5 Zumtobel Group Recent Development

10.10 Sharp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sharp Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sharp Recent Development 11 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

