In-Mold Labels (IML) Market 2020- 2028 | Mepco, Century Label, Allen Plastic, Label World

According to the report, the process of fusing graphic images on plastic containers is called in-mold Labeling. The usage of this technology has various advantages such as transparent, waterproof, and permanent molded labels. This is why a lot of end-use applications make use of IML technology. It is being widely accepted as a creative solution for various customer projects.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

This market is segmented based on printing technology, technology, material, and end-users.

On the basis of the printing technology, it is divided as flexographic, offset, and gravure. The flexographic printing technology prints on a wide range of nonporous and porous surfaces which makes it easier for molding different kinds of polymers.

Based on the technology, it is segmented as the injection molding, extrusion, and thermoforming. The method of injection molding applications is majorly used as it provides a three-dimensional effect to the labels.

By the material, it is segmented as PP, PE, ABS, PVC, and others. The PP segment has been leading as it has a great moisture resistance. This material is being used in a variety of products such as bar code labels, retail labels, and food labels.

On the basis of the end-users, it is divided as food & beverages, consumer durables, and automotive. The food & beverage industry leads this market due to the rising consumer awareness about the latest packaging trends for foods and the growing consumption of bottled packaging.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growth in the food & beverage industry

o Growing demand for eco-friendly labels

o Rising consumer awareness about sustainable labels

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The In-Mold Labels Market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for the in-mold labels market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater to various industries and the development of packaging solutions is key to the growth of the in-mold labels market in this region. In addition to this development of cold chain systems to cater to perishable goods and government regulations on packaging, waste disposal is also governing the demand for in-mold labels market in this region. Major industries in these regions are estimated to be food & beverages, consumer durables, automotive.

The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is key to the demand for the in-mold labels market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for In-Mold Labels (IML) Market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global In-Mold Labels (IML) Market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies Mepco, Avery Dennison Corp., Century Label, Allen Plastic, Ameri Seal, Anchor Packaging, Gilbreth, Color Flex, Classic Label, Label World, Bothra Industries, MCC Label, Consolidated Label, and Axon.

Market Segmentation:

By Printing Technology:

Flexographic

Offset

Gravure

By Technology:

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Thermoforming

By Material:

PP (Polypropylene)

PE (Polyethylene)

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

Others

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Automotive

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Printing Technology

By Technology

By Material

By End Users

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Printing Technology

By Technology

By Material

By End Users

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Printing Technology

By Technology

By Material

By End Users

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Printing Technology

By Technology

By Material

By End Users

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Printing Technology

By Technology

By Material

By End Users

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Printing Technology

By Technology

By Material

By End Users

