Organic Pesticides Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2028
According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the organic pesticide market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to the demand for organic food and modernized organic pesticide manufacturing technologies. Organic pesticides are chemicals used to kill unwanted pests or insects on plants without damaging the quality of soil or crops.
Segmentation for better understanding of this market:
Farmers commonly use pesticides in fields such as herbicides, rodenticide, bactericides, fungicides, and larvicide. Pesticides are used primarily for plant growth, defoliant to trees and plants, desiccant to fleas, and fruit thinning control. Pesticides also keep fruit from falling prematurely. These are applied to crops before or after harvest to protect them from deterioration during storage and transportation. The use of pesticides ensures better farm yield and better storage and distribution of the output obtained. Pesticides are also used by animals to control infections of insects, arachnids, or other pests.
Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o Increasing demand for organic-based food
o Demand for pesticides that can be easily decomposed
o Demand for organic food and modernized organic pesticides manufacturing technologies
Insights about the regional distribution of the market:
This report segments the organic pesticides market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions for the organic pesticide market during the forecast period. With technological advances in the food & agricultural sector, North America and Western Europe were among the key regions. It is estimated that the use of the latest technologies in the agricultural activities and the established processed food market will drive demand for organic pesticides in those regions. Furthermore, some of the major companies operating in this market have headquarters in these regions.
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for organic pesticides during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the organic pesticide market. The Middle East and the rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the organic pesticide market during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
Monsanto Company. Syngenta AG, the Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, and BASF SE
