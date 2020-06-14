GLOBAL PACKAGING TESTING MARKET 2020 SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, OUTLOOK & FORECAST 2028

According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the�Packaging Testing Market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Pharmaceuticals, Food &Beverages, Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Industry, and Others during the forecast period.

Packing testing is a crucial step in testing a product’s packaging before it is shipped for sale. To ensure the quality and ability of the packaging to contain the product, the packaging has to pass various tests. Tests include shocks, pressure, humidity, temperature, etc. All these steps are important as products are shipped around the world and the packaging must be capable of protecting the contents within.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The growing demand for pharmaceutical products and the government’s strict regulations on product packaging are driving the packaging test market. In addition, packaging testing machines are undergoing various developments to ensure that less time is taken in testing. However, the high cost of packaging testing equipment has resulted in the increased price of packaging testing. Due to the increasing demand for consumer goods and packaged food, North America is expected to lead the market in packaging testing. Strict regulations on packaged foods have also increased the testing of packages.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing packaging regulations in processed food & healthcare for product safety

o Changing climatic conditions during logistics and Material handling activities resulting in precautionary measures

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

The packaging testing market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for the packaging testing market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater to various industries and the development of packaging solutions is key to the growth of the packaging testing market in this region.

In addition to this development of cold chain systems to cater to perishable goods and government regulations on packaging, waste disposal is also governing the demand for the packaging testing market in this region. Major industries in these regions are estimated to be pharmaceuticals, food &beverages, personal care, agrochemicals, industry, and others. The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is key to the demand for packaging testing market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

Companies Covered: Bureau Veritas SA, SGS S.A. Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, Intertek Group PLC

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Chemical

Microbiological

Physical

By Material:

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Plastic

Others

By Technology:

Chromatography-Based

Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based

�Physical Test

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Agrochemicals

Personal Care

Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Material

By Technology

By End User

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Material

By Technology

By End User

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Material

By Technology

By End User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Material

By Technology

By End User

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Material

By Technology

By End User

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Material

By Technology

By End User

