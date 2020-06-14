GLOBAL PACKAGING TESTING MARKET 2020 SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, OUTLOOK & FORECAST 2028
According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the�Packaging Testing Market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Pharmaceuticals, Food &Beverages, Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Industry, and Others during the forecast period.
Packing testing is a crucial step in testing a product’s packaging before it is shipped for sale. To ensure the quality and ability of the packaging to contain the product, the packaging has to pass various tests. Tests include shocks, pressure, humidity, temperature, etc. All these steps are important as products are shipped around the world and the packaging must be capable of protecting the contents within.
Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:
The growing demand for pharmaceutical products and the government’s strict regulations on product packaging are driving the packaging test market. In addition, packaging testing machines are undergoing various developments to ensure that less time is taken in testing. However, the high cost of packaging testing equipment has resulted in the increased price of packaging testing. Due to the increasing demand for consumer goods and packaged food, North America is expected to lead the market in packaging testing. Strict regulations on packaged foods have also increased the testing of packages.
Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o Increasing packaging regulations in processed food & healthcare for product safety
o Changing climatic conditions during logistics and Material handling activities resulting in precautionary measures
Insights about the regional distribution of the market:
The packaging testing market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for the packaging testing market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater to various industries and the development of packaging solutions is key to the growth of the packaging testing market in this region.
In addition to this development of cold chain systems to cater to perishable goods and government regulations on packaging, waste disposal is also governing the demand for the packaging testing market in this region. Major industries in these regions are estimated to be pharmaceuticals, food &beverages, personal care, agrochemicals, industry, and others. The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is key to the demand for packaging testing market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.
Companies Covered: Bureau Veritas SA, SGS S.A. Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, Intertek Group PLC
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Chemical
Microbiological
Physical
By Material:
Metals
Paper & Paperboard
Glass
Plastic
Others
By Technology:
Chromatography-Based
Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based
�Physical Test
Others
By End User:
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Agrochemicals
Personal Care
Industry
Others
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Type
By Material
By Technology
By End User
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Type
By Material
By Technology
By End User
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Type
By Material
By Technology
By End User
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Type
By Material
By Technology
By End User
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Type
By Material
By Technology
By End User
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Type
By Material
By Technology
By End User
