De-Icing Agents Market SIZE, FORECASTS, EMERGING TRENDS, AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OVER 2020-2028
According to the Quince Market Insights report, the market for de-icing agents is expected to increase as the reusability of fluids can boost market growth Increasing demand from applications, including airports, highways, and others are expected to drive market growth.
The de-icing agents are substances used to prevent ice from forming. Based on type, the market for deicing agents was segmented into propylene glycol, road salt, and others. With several further additions, propylene glycol is used in the formation of fluids. It is mainly used at airports, as it is less toxic than other chemical agents. Road salt is table salt in its natural form. The working principle is the decline in the freezing point of the water. It is more commonly found, as it is an affordable alternative.
Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into airports, highways, and others. De-icing airports is extremely essential, as the ice can build up on planes and runways and even during take-off or landing procedures. Countries that experience snowfall is taking ensuring that roads are not frozen by spreading road salt on highways, roadways, etc.
Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o Ensuring safety
o Reusability of fluids can boost the market growth
o Threat from substitutes
Regional distribution and potential areas for growth
Based on the region, the De-icing agents market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. Some of the major markets in North America and Western Europe are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major North American and Western European companies are headquartered in this market. This region has witnessed a number of transitions from end-use industries in terms of the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In developing the green alternatives in these regions, preference for bio-based feedstock has been instrumental. In addition, regulatory bodies have imposed strict guidelines because of environmental concerns and potential health hazards due to exposures. This has been more instrumental in the Western European region competitively. Some of the major economies in these regions include the US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and so on.
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the market for de-icing agents. This demand concerns the growth of major end-use industries/applications such as airports, highways, etc. Major Asia-Pacific countries include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, etc. Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, and so on. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the De-icing agents market.
There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the De-icing agents market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.
Companies Covered:
The Dow Chemical, LNT Solutions, Clariant International, Kilfrost, Proviron Holding, Cryotech Deicing Technology, LyondellBasell Industries, Integrated Deicing Services, Inland Technologies, D.W. Davies, and Aero-Sense
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Propylene Glycol
Road Salt
Others
By Application:
Airports
Highways
Others
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Type
By Application
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Type
By Application
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Type
By Application
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Type
By Application
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Type
By Application
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Type
By Application
