De-Icing Agents Market SIZE, FORECASTS, EMERGING TRENDS, AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OVER 2020-2028

According to the Quince Market Insights report, the market for de-icing agents is expected to increase as the reusability of fluids can boost market growth Increasing demand from applications, including airports, highways, and others are expected to drive market growth.

The de-icing agents are substances used to prevent ice from forming. Based on type, the market for deicing agents was segmented into propylene glycol, road salt, and others. With several further additions, propylene glycol is used in the formation of fluids. It is mainly used at airports, as it is less toxic than other chemical agents. Road salt is table salt in its natural form. The working principle is the decline in the freezing point of the water. It is more commonly found, as it is an affordable alternative.

Click here to get a sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-42936?utm_source=SA&utm_medium=3WN&utm_campaign=SA

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into airports, highways, and others. De-icing airports is extremely essential, as the ice can build up on planes and runways and even during take-off or landing procedures. Countries that experience snowfall is taking ensuring that roads are not frozen by spreading road salt on highways, roadways, etc.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Ensuring safety

o Reusability of fluids can boost the market growth

o Threat from substitutes

Regional distribution and potential areas for growth

Based on the region, the De-icing agents market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. Some of the major markets in North America and Western Europe are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major North American and Western European companies are headquartered in this market. This region has witnessed a number of transitions from end-use industries in terms of the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In developing the green alternatives in these regions, preference for bio-based feedstock has been instrumental. In addition, regulatory bodies have imposed strict guidelines because of environmental concerns and potential health hazards due to exposures. This has been more instrumental in the Western European region competitively. Some of the major economies in these regions include the US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and so on.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the market for de-icing agents. This demand concerns the growth of major end-use industries/applications such as airports, highways, etc. Major Asia-Pacific countries include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, etc. Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, and so on. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the De-icing agents market.

There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the De-icing agents market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Click here to get a detailed scope of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-42936?utm_source=SA&utm_medium=3wn&utm_campaign=SA

Companies Covered:

The Dow Chemical, LNT Solutions, Clariant International, Kilfrost, Proviron Holding, Cryotech Deicing Technology, LyondellBasell Industries, Integrated Deicing Services, Inland Technologies, D.W. Davies, and Aero-Sense

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Propylene Glycol

Road Salt

Others

By Application:

Airports

Highways

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Market size estimation of the global de-icing agents market on a regional and global basis

The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 208 405 2835 / +44 121 364 6144 / +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.