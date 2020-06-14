Global Fuel Injection System Market Size, Share and Growth Insights 2020 to 2028 Revenue, Outlook, Massive Growth and Forecast
This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global automotive fuel injection systems market.
The automotive fuel injection systems market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to advancements in fuel injection system technology.
The automotive fuel injection system helps to adjust and progress the fuel/air ratio that enters the engine of a vehicle. The injection system consists of electronic sensors and components. It must be well measured to capitalize on engine power and efficiency. It also helps to reduce gas consumption. In a diesel engine, fuel injection must be used by design due to diesel’s greater viscosity and the need to overcome high pressure of the compressed air in cylinders. In gasoline engines, the fuel is injected into the intake manifold and mixed with air, and the resulting mixture is delivered to the cylinder.
What is the automotive fuel injection system used for?
The automotive fuel injection system is used for consistent and smoother throttle response and better fuel efficiency. The use of automotive fuel injection systems replaces the need for a mechanical choke. The automotive fuel injection system also helps vehicles to start easily, smooth running of the engine, fuel-burning efficiency, saving the fuel by preventing excessive consumption, providing the precise amount of fuel to all cylinders, and increasing mileage of vehicles.
The global automotive fuel injection system market is growing with the increase in global automotive production. Increasing the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and advancements in the fuel injection system technology is also fuelling the demand for automotive fuel injection systems.
Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
o Advancements in fuel injection system technology
o Increasing disposable income
o Strict government regulations
o Volatile raw material prices
o Fluctuation in crude oil prices
Regional Analysis:
By region, North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific dominate the automotive fuel injection systems market. In these regions, the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.
Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European automotive fuel injection systems market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the automotive fuel injection systems market.
With the growth of the automotive sector the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive fuel injection systems market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for automotive fuel injection systems market and related technologies.
2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).
3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for the Global automotive fuel injection systems market.
4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications
5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.
The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.
With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi Limited, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Infineon Technologies AG, Edelbrock LLC, Keihin Corporation, Woodward Inc., Ti Automotive Inc., UCI International Inc., Carter Fuel System, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Kinsler Fuel Injection, and Robert Bosch
Market Segmentation:
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Two-Wheelers
Light Commercial
Heavy Commercial
By Fuel Type:
Gasoline
Diesel
Alternative Fuel
By Injection Type:
Gasoline Port Injection
Gasoline Direct Injection
Diesel Direct Injection
By Components:
Engine Control Unit
Fuel Injectors
Fuel Pressure Regulator
Fuel Pumps
Sensors
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
By Injection Type
By Components
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
By Injection Type
By Components
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
By Injection Type
By Components
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
By Injection Type
By Components
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
By Injection Type
By Components
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
By Injection Type
By Components
