Coating Additives Market Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group

The global coating additives market is expected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2025, from USD 7.20 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Coating Additives Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Type: Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives

By End-User Industry: Residential & Commercial Buildings

By Formulation: Water-Borne and Others

Coating Additives Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in infrastructure of building & construction industry

Rise in automotive industry

Unstable prices of raw materials

Increased demand of eco-friendly paints

The Major Players Covered in Coating Additives Market Report: BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman.

