Coating Equipment Market Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Buhler AG, PVD Products, Inc., BCI Blösch Group, Applied Materials, Inc., IHI Corporation

Global coating equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 33.5 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Coating Equipment market

Market Drivers:

Need for replacement of existing coating systems; this factor will drive the market in the forecast period

Growing need of protection from corrosion to drive the market in near future

Increasing demand from growing end-use industries will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of low-cost alternatives; this factor will hamper the market to grow in the forecast period

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, will act as a restraint for the market growth

High cost of coating equipment will also restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Buhler AG, PVD Products, Inc., BCI Blösch Group, Applied Materials, Inc., IHI Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer SRL, Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd. (SVS), T-M Vacuum Products, Inc., ULVAC, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, AJA International, Semicore, OC Oerlikon, Miba Coating Group.

Global Coating Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Type: Liquid Coating Equipment, Powder Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating Equipment

By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Construction

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coating Equipmentare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Coating Equipment Manufacturers

Coating Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Coating Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

