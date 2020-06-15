North America Manufacturing Execution System Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The MES plays an essential role in synchronizing manufacturing operations, logistics, equipment automation, and sales and planning, among others. MES ability to synchronize various functions and to provide a holistic view to various vital stakeholders helps end-users to enhance and improve their performance, compliance, and regulatory requirements across the organization. Various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of expectations of product shorter time-to-market, its increased regulatory complexity, among others. Thus it needs innovative solutions to respond to these changes and challenges in a timely and efficient manner.

MES helps healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers to achieve compliance with regulatory authorities across global locations, which includes GMP requirements and FDA mandates for electronic records and e-signatures. MES also enables manufacturers to document automated and manual procedures throughout the production process, which helps in improving the accuracy of batch records and compliance.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Currently, the U.S. is dominating the , which in turn boost the demand for manufacturing execution system market in North America. The country has a robust aerospace & defense manufacturing industry. Recently, the federal government pledged to bring back the manufacturing companies to the U.S., which shifted overseas for attaining cost-competitiveness. The government announced its plans to offer tax-cuts to manufacturers based in the U.S. as well as to impose higher tariffs on overseas manufacturers.

North America Manufacturing Execution System Market by Component

Software

Services

North America Manufacturing Execution System Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Manufacturing Execution System Market by Industry Type

Process Industry

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences

Others

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Consumer Packaged Goods

Medical Devices

Electronics & Semiconductors

Others

North America Manufacturing execution System Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

