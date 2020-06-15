CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market Research to 2027: Free Trial Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access
Russia with leading market presence in numerous defense and industrial technologies along with strong presence in international market has boosted its capabilities in AI and NLP technologies. Subsequently, the country currently has selected number of speech analytics market players with strong market related offerings. Moreover, the notable presence of globally and European presence companies also has facilitated the penetration of speech analytics solution in the country over the past few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Avaya INC.
- Clarabridge
- Calabrio, Inc.
- CallMiner
- Genesys
- IBM Corporation
- NICE Systems Ltd
- Speech Technology Center Limited (STC)
- Verint Systems Inc
- ZOOM International
The past few years has attracted a substantial investment towards the development of superior AI technologies having a broad scope of application. Subsequently, the number of AI-driven analytics solution witnessed an unprecedented adoption across different industry verticals and continue to gain popularity among small and medium enterprise owners as well. Similarly, the speech analytics, along with voice analytics-based solution, are extensively used by numerous market players among different end-user industries for improving the consumer experience. Thereby, propelling the growth of CIS Countries Speech analytics market.
CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Type
Solution
Services
CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By End-user
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecom
Healthcare & Life Science
Consumer Goods & Retail
Others
CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Geography
CIS Countries
Russia
Rest of CIS Countries
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
