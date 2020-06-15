Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Share: Key players, Application, Focused Regions and Product Types-Green Seal Holding, Unitike, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Kolon

The “Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Green Seal Holding, Unitike, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Kolon, DOMO Chemicals, Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry, Biaxis, AdvanSix, A.J. Plast, Toyobo, Hyosung, Mf-Folien, FSPG Hi-Tech, JK Materials, Thaipolyamide, Zidong Chemical ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market report offers comprehensive assessment of 1) Executive Summary, 2) Market Overview, 3) Key Market Trends, 4) Key Success Factors, 5) Market Demand/Consumption Analysis, 6) Market Background, 7) Industry Analysis & Forecast 2020–2026 by Type, Application and Region, 8) Market Structure Analysis, 9) Competition Landscape, 10) Company Share and Company Profiles.

Scope of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market: Biaxially Oriented Nylon film, also known as BOPA film, is made of polyamide resin, which can be used for a wide range of applications especially where high barrier requirements to gas, fat and transmission of aroma are necessary.

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.12% share in 2017. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.26%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market size will increase to 1740 Million US$ by 2025, from 1400 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☑ Food Industry

☑ Household Products

☑ Pharmaceuticals

☑ Electronics

☑ Other

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☑ Sequential Stretching Type

☑ Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

☑ LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Important Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Data Available In This Report:

❶ Strategic Recommendations, Forecast Growth Areas of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market.

❷ Challenges for the New Entrants, Trends Market Drivers.

❸ Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Share of Main Manufacturers.

❹ This Report Discusses the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Summary; Market Scope Gives A Brief Outline of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market.

❺ Key Performing Regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) Along With Their Major Countries Are Detailed In This Report.

❻ Company Profiles, Product Analysis, Marketing Strategies, Emerging Market Segments and Comprehensive Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market.

❼ Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth of Key Players in Promising Regions.

❽ What is the (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market?

