Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Report 2020| Top 4 Foremost Manufactures-Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics

Scope of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market: An ASIC is an integrated circuit made for a specific user or a particular electronic system.

The versatility and mass production of digital integrated circuits have greatly reduced the cost of electronic products, and promoted the popularization of computer communication and electronic products. At the same time, it also created the contradiction between general and special, and the disconnection between system design and circuit production. At the same time, the larger the size of the integrated circuit, the more difficult it is to change the specific requirements when setting up the system. In order to solve these problems, an application-specific integrated circuit featuring user participation in the design has emerged, which can realize optimal design of the whole system, superior performance and strong confidentiality.

The ASIC can integrate the functions of several, dozens, or even hundreds of general-purpose small and medium-sized integrated circuits that respectively undertake some functions on one chip, thereby integrating the entire system on one chip to realize the system needs. . It optimizes the circuit of the whole machine, reduces the number of components, shortens the wiring, reduces the volume and weight, and improves the system reliability. The product features strong function and variety; but the batch size is small, the design cycle is long, and the process production and testing difficulty increases, so the cost is high.

The Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market was valued at 17200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 32300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☑ Telecommunication

☑ Industrial

☑ Automotive

☑ Consumer Electronics

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☑ Full Custom Design ASIC

☑ Semi-custom Design ASIC (Standard Cell Based ASIC and Gate Array Based ASIC)

☑ Programmable ASIC

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

