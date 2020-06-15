The impact of the coronavirus on the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2020-2026

The “Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( SPD, Church & Dwight, BioMerieux, Rohto, NFI, Wondfo, Egens Biotech, Arax, Quidel, RunBio, Easy Healthcare, CIGA Healthcare ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market: This report studies the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market, pregnancy and fertility rapid tests are point of care tests used to qualitatively detect the presence of reproductive hormones, such as Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. Fertility rapid test kits can help find the exact day of ovulation or confirm the presence of menopause in women, while in males; they are used to detect the sperm count. These tests require small amount of blood or urine sample, depending upon the type of device being used; these devices work on color changing immunoassay techniques.

Growth of the global fertility and pregnancy market is mainly driven by rising demand for fast and self-contained tests, growing incidence of infertility and gynecological disorders, availability of decentralized diagnostic tests over time-consuming laboratory tests, and increasing first-time pregnancy age. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone app connectivity are also driving adoption of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy rapid test kits and fertility rapid test kits. In terms of volume, pregnancy test kits segment is estimated to account for more than 71% market share in global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market in 2017.

In terms of value, the North America market has been estimated to dominate the global fertility and rapid test kits market in 2017, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market, with market share of 36.9% in 2017.

The global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☑ Pharmacies & Drugstores

☑ Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

☑ Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

☑ Online Sales

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☑ Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

☑ Fertility Rapid Test Kits

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

