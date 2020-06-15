All You Need to Know About Asia Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market Research to 2027: Get Free Trial Access

Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities and business models. End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in banking industry. The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance customer experience. In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, advancement of IoT, and artificial intelligence have been increasing exponentially which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks.

The paradigm shift of banks from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud based digital banking platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. This has further created opportunities for players operating in digital banking platform market. Hence, the rising trend of digital transformation in the banking industry is expected to fuel the adoption of digital banking platforms among banks, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Appway AG

CREALOGIX Holding AG

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Temenos Headquarters SA

Worldline SA

Currently, China is dominating in the Asia-Pacific digital banking platform market owing to the high rate of adoption of new technologies in the region. Factors such as growing digitization across BFSI sector and rising demand for mobile banking solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of digital banking platform market in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Type

Corporate Banking

Retail Banking

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

